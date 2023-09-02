Bank of America Raises e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $165.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $136.98 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,020 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total value of $1,981,588.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,411,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,020 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total value of $1,981,588.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,411,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,935 shares of company stock worth $19,157,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

