StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DLNG

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

DLNG stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $99.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.