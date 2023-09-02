Barclays Begins Coverage on Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

STEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.66.

STEM opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $802.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.01. Stem has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.19 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stem by 63.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 68,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 619,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 142,289 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Stem by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 852,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 63,984 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

