J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.23.

NYSE SJM opened at $142.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.57.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -455.91%.

In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,557 shares of company stock worth $6,444,151 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

