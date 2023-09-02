Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $85.00 at UBS Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Best Buy stock opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $22,995,000 after buying an additional 25,514 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

