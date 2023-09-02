Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Noah Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NOAH opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83. Noah has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $891.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.99 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Noah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Noah by 29.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,389,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,740,000 after buying an additional 1,451,703 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Noah by 1.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,614,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,271,000 after buying an additional 37,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Noah by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after buying an additional 93,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Noah by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,539,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Noah by 1.1% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 805,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

