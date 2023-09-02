StockNews.com Downgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,230 ($15.50) to GBX 1,190 ($15.00) in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pearson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 880 ($11.09) to GBX 900 ($11.35) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.61) to GBX 1,030 ($12.98) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,056.67.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. Pearson has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 240.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

