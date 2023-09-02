Centene (NYSE:CNC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $94.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Centene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Centene from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.94.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. Centene has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $93.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Centene by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,882,000 after purchasing an additional 423,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,412,000 after purchasing an additional 473,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

