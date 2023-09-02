Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.97.

Shares of CCL opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 279,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

