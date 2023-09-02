Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bancolombia from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bancolombia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.23. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.60%. Analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 100.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 25.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bancolombia by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

