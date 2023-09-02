Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of ESP stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $22.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.59.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
