Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Mercari Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MCARY opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. Mercari has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

About Mercari

Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

