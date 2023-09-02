JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

