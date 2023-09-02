Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Heineken from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heineken from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heineken currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.29.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.
Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.
