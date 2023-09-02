Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Fraport Price Performance

FPRUY opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.