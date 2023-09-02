Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Fraport Price Performance
FPRUY opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.
Fraport Company Profile
