Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

ATO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.