PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $114.00 at CLSA

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CLSA from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PDD. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.75.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. PDD has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $106.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDD will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in PDD by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in PDD by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PDD by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

