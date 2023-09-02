PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $129.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $99.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PDD. Citigroup boosted their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.75.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. PDD has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PDD by 70.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

