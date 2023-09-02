StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $831.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.12. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,609,000. 51.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.