StockNews.com Lowers VMware (NYSE:VMW) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho upped their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on VMware from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.25.

VMware Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. VMware has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.61.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VMware

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $275,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of VMware by 101.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

