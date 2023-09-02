J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Raised to $130.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
SJM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.23.
J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.7 %
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -455.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,557 shares of company stock worth $6,444,151 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than J. M. Smucker
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.