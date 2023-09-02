J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Raised to $130.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SJM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.23.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.7 %

SJM stock opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -455.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,557 shares of company stock worth $6,444,151 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.