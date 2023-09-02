KeyCorp Boosts West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Price Target to $440.00

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $361.00.

WST stock opened at $407.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,271.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 21,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.12, for a total transaction of $8,337,427.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total transaction of $666,187.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,271.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

