MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $1,700.00 Price Target at UBS Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MELI. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,645.00.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of MELI opened at $1,421.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 95.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,229.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1,234.62. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $754.76 and a 12 month high of $1,421.93.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.