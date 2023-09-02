Barclays Raises nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $32.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of nCino from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.08.

nCino Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of nCino stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. nCino has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.41.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $208,516.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,801,596.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $66,885.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,526 shares in the company, valued at $617,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $208,516.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 392,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,801,596.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,121. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912,118 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,958,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,700,000 after purchasing an additional 634,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 7.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,208,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 290,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

