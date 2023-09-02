Mizuho Cuts Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target to $37.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised shares of Avangrid from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Avangrid Price Performance

NYSE AGR opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $50.59.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Avangrid’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 88,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 80,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Avangrid by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

