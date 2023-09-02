National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Lowered to $35.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.60.

NYSE NSA opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.70. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $52.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 215.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,040,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,733,000 after acquiring an additional 321,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,615,000 after acquiring an additional 174,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

