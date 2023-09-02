Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.00. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

