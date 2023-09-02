NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.33 and a beta of 1.02. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 150,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

