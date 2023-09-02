Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Research Coverage Started at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $340.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.88.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $242.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.57. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,090 shares of company stock worth $49,995,952. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

