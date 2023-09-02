Citigroup Cuts Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $61.50

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $65.00 to $61.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.18.

Realty Income stock opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 36.6% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 65,976 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 87,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Realty Income by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,601,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,855,000 after buying an additional 336,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 359,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

