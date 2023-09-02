Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) PT Lowered to $35.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $40.50 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Boston Omaha

NYSE BOC opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Boston Omaha has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $553.16 million, a P/E ratio of 881.00 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, CEO Alexander Buffett Rozek sold 11,600 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $228,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,653 shares in the company, valued at $18,311,870.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Boston Omaha by 375.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

