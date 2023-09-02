HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday.
Cybin Price Performance
Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cybin will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cybin Company Profile
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
Featured Stories
