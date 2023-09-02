Mizuho Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

KIM opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 150.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,184,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,478,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $87,451,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

