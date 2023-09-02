Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Cybin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CYBN

Cybin Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.47. Cybin has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.11.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Cybin will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Cybin

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.