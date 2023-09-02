Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given New $76.00 Price Target at CIBC

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3789 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Articles

