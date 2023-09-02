Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) PT Lowered to GBX 365 at Jefferies Financial Group

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 370 ($4.66) to GBX 365 ($4.60) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RTOXF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rotork to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rotork from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rotork presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $353.33.

Rotork Price Performance

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. Rotork has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

