Barclays Cuts South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target to GBX 180

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 195 ($2.46) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on South32 from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 200 ($2.52) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on South32 from GBX 245 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($2.90) in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on South32 from GBX 410 ($5.17) to GBX 400 ($5.04) in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South32 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.00.

South32 Price Performance

South32 Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

