Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WMB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of WMB opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,029,697,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

