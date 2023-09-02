Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

PWFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded PowerFleet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on PowerFleet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

PWFL stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.40. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in PowerFleet by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PowerFleet by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,161,000 after buying an additional 704,677 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in PowerFleet by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,827,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 1,247,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

