JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Target Price to $17.50

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMX. Scotiabank downgraded América Móvil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.43.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMX

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 92.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.