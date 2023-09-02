Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.36.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 410,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Targa Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $612,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

