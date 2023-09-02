Morgan Stanley Boosts Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $49.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.92.

NYSE SKX opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $1,590,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 60.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 87,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

