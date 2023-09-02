New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Found Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

New Found Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NFGC opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $774.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.40. New Found Gold has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that New Found Gold will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in New Found Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in New Found Gold in the third quarter valued at $36,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in New Found Gold by 643.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

