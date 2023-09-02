Yerbaé Brands’ (YERBF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yerbaé Brands (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

Yerbaé Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:YERBF opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Yerbaé Brands has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Get Yerbaé Brands alerts:

About Yerbaé Brands

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Yerbaé Brands Corp. manufactures flavored sparkling water made with yerba mate and white tea extract. Its products include zero calorie Yerbaé: pineapple, coconut, strawberry kiwi, pomegranate berry, acai blueberry, and lemon; and 10 calorie Yerbaé: mango passion fruit, orange vanilla dream, coconut raspberry, and watermelon strawberry.

Receive News & Ratings for Yerbaé Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yerbaé Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.