RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNG. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.52.

RingCentral Price Performance

NYSE RNG opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $537,299.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,415 shares of company stock worth $5,169,083. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $1,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in RingCentral by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RingCentral by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

