Truist Financial Cuts CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $45.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.30.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,528,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 69,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 61,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

