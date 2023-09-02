Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BAK. Citigroup downgraded shares of Braskem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Braskem from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Braskem from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC raised shares of Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Braskem from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Braskem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braskem

Braskem Stock Performance

NYSE:BAK opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. Braskem has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Braskem had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 50.16%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braskem will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braskem

(Get Free Report)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.