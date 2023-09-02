JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $124.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPG. Mizuho cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

