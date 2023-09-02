HEICO’s (HEI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HEI. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.40.

Get HEICO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HEICO

HEICO Price Performance

HEI stock opened at $169.35 on Tuesday. HEICO has a one year low of $138.82 and a one year high of $182.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HEICO news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,952.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $3,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.