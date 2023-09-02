Block (NYSE:SQ) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.45.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. Block has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average is $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.20 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $363,008.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,758,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $363,008.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,758,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam increased its position in Block by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

